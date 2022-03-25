Box Office: The Kashmir Files' collections coming down after Rs 200 crore biz, RRR to capture Hindi market

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI The Kashmir Files and RRR are running in cinema halls

The Kashmir Files has been routing its opponents at the box office ever since it was released on March 11. First, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam was eclipsed and then it was Bachchhan Paandey that got sidelined because viewers en masse preferred The Kashmir Files over it. But that may not be the case with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which has released in cinema halls on March 25.

RRR has recorded an advance booking of Rs 8 crore for the Hindi version as per a Box Office India report. This is second highest after Ranveer Singh's 83 for a film that was released during the pandemic. 83 recorded slightly more numbers in advance bookings than RRR, mostly because it was a holiday release. Since RRR's Hindi version's advance bookings are not huge, the movie will rely on word of mouth going forward.

One of the reasons for lesser collections in advance booking may be the high ticket prices for RRR in multiplexes. There is ticket rate issues in Andhra Pradesh for sometime with the government not allowing higher rates. But RRR has been allowed and the rates are crazy, says BOI report. Elsewhere in India too, RRR tickets are being sold at higher rates.

The reports said that the hype surrounding RRR has not translated in advance booking but going forward, the story may be different altogether. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Files has been witnessing a drop in its collections in the past couple of days. This may prove to be an advantage for RRR as The Kashmir Files will not eat into its business. This positive sign is good for RRR as it can capitalise in the North Indian markets. Although The Kashmir Files has already done its job and crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office before the third weekend.

Another major box office milestone for The Kashmir Files is that it is the third film in Indian cinema history after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal to collect Rs 100 crore or more in its second week. The movie stars Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar in lead roles among others. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.