Stray Kids to perform at Global Citizen Festival in New York

Stray Kids will be taking the stage at this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York!

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival that is part of a campaign aimed at ending extreme poverty. This year’s concert will take place on September 23, and fans can earn free tickets by acting on the Global Citizen app or website. The Red-Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill will be headlining this year’s event, which will boast a star-studded lineup including Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, and Stray Kids.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will be held on September 23 starting at 4 p.m. local time.

Stray Kids released their album 5-STAR on June 2 along with the title track S-Class. Now they have topped the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts on Billboard, after the two mini-albums ODDINARY and MAXIDENT, which were released in 2022, and their first album, which was released in 2023.

Stray Kids have achieved this feat by simultaneously ranking first on two main charts on Billboard for three consecutive years. Additionally, the album won No.1 on the Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and World Album Billboard charts. On the most recent significant charts, 5-STAR was named in a total of 11 categories. Stray Kids debuted at No. 1 with ODDINARY on the Billboard 200 chart, three works in a row, which was released in March 2022, and did it again with the latest album, 5-STAR, which was previously performed only by British pop star Harry Styles. The physical album also sold 235,000 copies, which is the most in the first week of release since Taylor Swift's Midnights in October 2022 and the best-selling album in the US for a week as of 2023.

For the unversed, Stray Kids’ third album had surpassed 5.13 million pre-orders as of June first, setting the record for the most pre-orders in K-Pop history. On Jun 8th, the album sold around 4,617,449 copies based on the Hanteo Chart, breaking a new record for K-Pop albums in the first week and becoming their agency JYP Entertainment’s first quad million sellers. The title track S-Class debuted at number 40 in the most recent official Album Char Top 100 released by the British Official Charts. This was the album’s highest ranking and had already exceeded ODDINARY’S place in March 2022.

