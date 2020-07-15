Rekha and neighbours Farhan Akhtar, Honey Irani yet to undergo COVID-19 test

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REKHA_THE_LEGENDARY_LOVER Rekha and neighbours Farhan Akhtar, Honey Irani to undergo Covid-19 test

Days after veteran actress Rekha's security guard tested Covid-19 positive, four other watchmen in the area contracted the virus. The four watchmen work in bungalows close to Rekha's Sea Springs bungalow in the Bandstand area of Bandra. They have been shifted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Covid-19 facility. Today, a total of nine people from Rekha's society got their Covid-19 test results, which were all negative. Rekha and her manager Farzana are yet to get their coronavirus tests done and, the BMC team is still waiting for them to undergo the same.

Besides Rekha, her neighbour Farhan Akhtar and his mother Honey Irani haven't got themselves tested for Covid-19 yet.

While Rekha’s bungalow has not been sealed, the portion of the compound which housed the staff has been sealed. Only the entrance of her house is sanitised as no one opened the door when BMC officials reached. The actor has also refused to get her coronavirus test done and BMC is also not binding on Rekha to get the test done as she didn’t come in close contact with any of her staff. She has informed the BMC that she has been in home-isolation for the past few weeks.

BMC also said that the sanitisation crew sent to Rekha’s Bandra residence were made to return from outside the door.

Rekha is the one of the Bollywood celebrities whose staff has been affected by Covid-19. Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have also reported that members of their staff have been infected by the coronavirus.

