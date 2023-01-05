Pathaan controversy: Violent protest against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film in Ahmedabad | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR Ahemdabad saw protests against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan

Pathaan controversy: Members of the Bajrang Dal, a part of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), caused a disturbance at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during a promotion event for the Shah Rukh Khan film "Pathaan." The Bajrang Dal members protested the film, tearing down pictures of Khan and his co-stars and threatening further demonstrations if the film is released. In a video shared by the VHP, the protesters could be seen shouting slogans and damaging property at the mall, including tearing down posters and cut-outs of the film's cast. "Pathaan" has already faced controversy due to its song "Besharam Rang."

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOORThe activists created a ruckus at a mall in Ahemdabad and tore up posters and other publicity material of the upcoming film "Pathaan"

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOORProtests against SRK's Pathaan

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOORThe song Besharam Rang has caused the controversy

The activists on Wednesday created a ruckus at a mall in Ahemdabad and tore up posters and other publicity material of the upcoming film "Pathaan" starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The mall also houses a multiplex. Vastrapur police rushed to the spot and detained five activists, said inspector J K Dangar. They were released later, he said.

In a video shared by the VHP, activists can be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters as well as large cut-outs of Pathaan's star cast. Gujarat VHP had earlier said it will not allow the screening of the film anywhere in Gujarat, mainly because of the song 'Besharam Rang', where Padukone is seen wearing a saffron dress while dancing with Khan.

"We will not allow Pathaan's screening in Gujarat. Today's protest against the movie's release in Ahmedabad should be taken as a warning by all the theatre owners across the state. They must stay away from releasing the movie in their theatres or multiplexes," said Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput.

The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, made his objections to one of the songs of the movie Pathan, released as 'Besharam Rang'. Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.

-- with agency inputs

Don't miss these:

Besharam Rang Row: Child welfare body asks UP DGP to get Pathaan song removed from social media

Besharam Rang row: CBFC asks Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' makers to edit songs before release

Latest Entertainment News