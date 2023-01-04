Besharam Rang Row: Child welfare body asks UP DGP to get Pathaan song removed from social media

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Besharam Rang song update

Besharam Rang Row: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has advised the Director General of Police (DGP) to get the clippings of 'Pathan' movie song 'Besharam Rang', and other obscene content, removed from the social media as it was having a 'detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents'. Using the powers given under the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, the Child Welfare Committee, Bahraich (bench of magistrate), has written to the DGP that it has taken a suo moto cognizance of obscene contents, including the 'Besharam Rang' song, being circulated on social media.

According to IANS, In the letter sent to the DGP, Bahraich CWC President Satish Kumar Srivastava and a four-member bench consisting of Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra has said that smart mobile phones had been provided to the teenagers by the Uttar Pradesh government for their all-round development and they cannot be stopped from watching easily available contents.

In such a situation, it is necessary in their best interest that obscene content should be removed from social media, the letter says.

Pathaan reviewed by the CBFC

Shah Rukh Khan starrer was recently reviewed by the CBFC examination committee for certification. Following this, the Central Board of Film Certification directed the makers of to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said. However, he did not detail the changes suggested to the makers.

The film found itself battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang', also featuring Deepika on December 12. A sequence in the song showing the actress in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".

About Pathaan

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In the film, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe.

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan.

