Kriti Sanon unveils poster of sister Nupur Sanon’s Pan India film Tiger Nageswara Rao

Kriti Sanon took to social media to unveil the poster of sister Nupur Sanon’s upcoming pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “Nothing makes me feel prouder than to launch my sister’s first PAN INDIA film poster!”. Meet our TIGER’S LOVE. Introducing @nupursanon as the lovely Sara from the GRAND WORLD of #TigerNageswaraRao. WORLDWIDE HUNT begins from October 20th”.

In the poster, Nupur is seen looking out of the train window wearing a pink and blue outfit. The film is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush as Janaki opposite Prabhas. Adipurush was India’s most expensive movie ever made and audiences had high expectations from the movie. However, the film failed to impress audiences and was caught in controversies right after its release.

Kriti Sanon will next appear in The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. She also has a film alongside Shahid Kapoor and another film Ganapath in the pipeline, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. Ganapath is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 20.

