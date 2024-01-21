Kriti Sanon exudes glam quotient in maroon dress | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one the successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. Not only she is known for her great acting skills, but her fashion quotient for any ocassion raises the heat no matter what the place is. Recently, she was seen going back to the event in a maroon dress. The video of her is now going viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen wearing a maroon short dress with white border. She accessorised her look with purse and white shoes. She kept her makeup look minimal and looked gorgeous.

Fans took to comment section to appreciate the actress for how she was looking and exuding. One user wrote, "Kriti so pretty". Another user wrote, "Stunner".

Meanwhile, on work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor. The makers had recently released the trailer of the film and for sure it looks entertaining. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. The film was produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be released in theatres on February 9, 2024.

