India TV Poll Results: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer, know what people want to watch

Cinema buffs are on the edge as three films under big banners hit the silver screen this week. While Rajnikanth's Jailer released on August 10, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 clashed at the box office this Friday, August 11.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around Tara Singh and Sakeena. As their lives move forward, Tara Singh goes missing during the Crush India campaign that takes place in 1971. His family considers him to be imprisoned in Pakistan following which his son Charanjeet leaves for Pakistan to rescue him. Charanjeet aka Jeetey fails to find his father in Pakistan and is tortured by the Pakistan soldiers. The story progresses with Charanjeet finding her love interest in Muskaan and his father bringing him back to India.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Omg: Oh My God! and has Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead. The film follows the life of Kanti Sharan Mudgal whose personal life turns upside down after his son is accused of immoral conduct in school. Tired of unfortunate events in his life, he seeks Lord Shiva's blessings and experiences divine help. The story then progresses by a courtroom drama where Sanjana Tripathi is pitted against Kanti.

Starring Rajinikanth, Jailer has been directed by Nelson. The story is about a strict jailer who will stop the escape of an influential prisoner. The action-thriller also features Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, and Vasanth Ravi. Jailer broke records and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023.

India TV conducted a poll asking moviegoers what would they watch this weekend and the poll results from Twitter and our website are out now. More than 1,400 users voted for the poll. Gadar 2 received the highest vote of 54 per cent Gadar 2 got 12.3 per cent, Jailer received 9.6 per cent. Moreover, 24.1 per cent opted for 'None of these' option.

