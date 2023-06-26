Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Fawad Khan reveals being diagnosed with THIS autoimmune disease at 17

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is loved by millions across the globe. The heartthrob actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat, opened up about being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease at the age of 17.

In an interview with FreeStyle Middle East, Fawad recalled being diagnosed with type-1 diabetes and his struggles with health. He revealed that he lost 10 kgs during his diagnosis and treatment. “When I was 17 years old my body went through an auto-immune response. I got a bout of high fever after which I lost around 10 kilos of body weight in a matter of eight days. I used to 65kgs and went down to 55kgs at the age of 17," Khan said.

He further added, “Then the next day after that, my thirst increased a lot, it is a condition called polyuria which means you are frequently going to the bathroom and you constantly have the need to urinate because you are drinking a lot of water. I would be drinking six-seven liters of water and my mouth would still stay dry because I was dehydrating.”

Speaking about the impacts of his treatment on his life, Fawad said he always felt tired due to the 'constant inconvenience'. “I was very active in school, played every sport, and after diabetes, it went to zero. My interest in sport veined altogether. I had no interest and always felt tired for the initial two-three months," the actor said.

Fawad Khan started his acting career with Jutt and Bond. However, he rose to prominence with two TV dramas—Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar.

He made his Bollywood debut with Shashanka Ghosh's Khubsoorat co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kirron Kher. He went on to play a lead role in Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons along with Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra before the Indian government banned Pakistani artists following the Pulwama terror attack.

