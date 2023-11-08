Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Veterinary department makes shocking revelations | 5 latest developments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons these days. Earlier last week, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes. Yesterday, he was questioned by the Noida Police for more than two hours in connection with the case. The latest investigation by the veterinary department suggested that of the total nine snakes, the venom glands of five cobras were removed, and the other four were found not to be poisonous. For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: 5 latest developments

The probe by the veterinary department revealed that the teeth of eight of these nine snakes were missing

If reports are to be believed, Elvish Yadav reached Sector 20 police station at around midnight on Tuesday and Noida Police interrogated him for more than two hours.

It is said that DCP, ADCP and ACP-level officers were present during the questioning. After the interrogation, Elvish Yadav was allowed to leave.

Reports also claimed that Elvish Yadav contacted the police and said that he would reach the police station late at night for interrogation to avoid the media glare.

Earlier, Elvish took to Instagram and dismissed all allegations. Sharing his statement in Hindi, “I woke up to the news that Elvish Yadav has been arrested. Elvish Yadav has been caught with drugs etc. These things that are being spread against me. All these accusations against me are baseless. These are all fake. There is not even a single per cent of truth in it. I am willing to cooperate with the UP Police.”

Latest Entertainment News