Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Basanti Out: Manoj Bajpayee impresses in a never-seen-before avatar

A few days back fans were left impressed by the super entertaining trailer of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. To double up your excitement for the upcoming film, the makers on Wednesday shared the first song of the film titled 'Basanti.' The foot-tapping dancing track features Manoj Bajpayee shaking a leg with beautiful Karishma Tanna. Not just the two of them, the song also features actor Abhishek Banerjee who happens to be the would-be-groom and is being eyed upon by the self-styled detective. Apart from the catchy lyrics and dance steps, what caught attention was Bajpayee's never-seen-before avatar sporting a moustache, a prosthetic look, and a belly.

The song is written by Danish Sabri, sung by Javed-Mohsin, Payal Dev, and Danish, and composed by Javed-Mohsin. Fans also catch a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh who arrives at the club later. Just before the release of the song, Bajpayee wrote on Instagram, "Hold on to your dancing shoes, and get ready to listen to the grooviest track of the year! #Basanti Song out today!"

In a statement given by Manoj to Hindustan Times, he said, "It reminded me of Satya. I am not a big fan of dancing but I surely don’t mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me."

Watch the full 'Basanti' song here:

The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and also features Fatima Sana Shaikh in the leading role. The film will release on Diwali.

