Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUNIGAMOFFICIAL Sonu Nigam shares throwback video singing Mohammed Rafi's song the day he got first award for mainstream music

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, people are finding different ways to pass their time. Many celebrities are taking to social media to share their throwback photos and videos and one among those is Sonu Nigam. The Bollywood singer has been on a throwback spree for quite some time and has been treating fans with the videos from some of the important incidents of his life. The recent one he shared was from the day when he received his first award for mainstream music. The video he shared was from the year 1988 in a competition where he also sang Mohammed Rafi's song 'Chal ud ja re panchhi' at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the interesting story behind it, the singer wrote, "Chal Ud Ja Re Panchhi | Rafi ke Rang Geeton ke Sang program | 31st July, 19 So this is the proper recording of the complete 'Chal ud ja re panchhi' on 31st July, 1988, Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. My first Award for Mainstream music. I had just turned 15 the day before this performance. My father had won the same competion just 2 years back in 1986 and he had professed confidently to his friends that next year my son will come and take this award. It took one more year for my voice to reach maturity so his profecy came true in 1988. Earlier this same year I had won the All India Sangam Kala Group Award for Ghazals. Enjoy Video courtesy : Amarjit Singh Kohli ji and Prem Bhatia ji."

Have a look at the throwback video here:

A few days back he shared a video where he was seen singing Mahabharat's title track in front of director BR Chopra and actor Mukhesh Khanna. He captioned it, "Singing Mahabharat song | Aadharshila Awards Function | 17th September 1989 Sharing one of the precious videos from the good old days. Here at Talkatora Indore Stadium, I was singing the Mahabharat song which I had mastered completely based on my memory, we did not have video streaming platforms like YouTube those days."

For the unversed, Sonu Nigam has been quarantining with his family in Dubai.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage