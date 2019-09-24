Made in China song Odhani: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy give disco makeover to Falguni Pathak song

Image Source : YOUTUBE Screengrab from the song, 'Odhani'

The first song from Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer "Made in China" is out. Sharing the song from his upcoming film, Rajkumar Rao tweeted, "Here's our first song #Odhani udi udi jaye!".

The song 'Odhani' is a recreated version of the Gujarati Folk song 'Odhani Odhu'. Sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the song features music from music composer duo Sachin- Jigar and lyrics penned by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya.

Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, Odhani features the lead, Rajkumar Rao And Mouni Roy grooving to this peppy disco version of the Gujarati folk song.

Watch the song:

Director Mikhil Musale's Made in China is a story of an ordinary Gujarati Businessman named Raghu Mehta who travels to China in pursuit of making it big in life.

In a recent interview, Mikhil had opened up about working with Rajkumar Rao and had praised the actor for his commitment for the film. He said "I really don't know how he did it. And that too, in such a short time span. That's his secret and that's honestly the magic of a performer as incredible as Raj. I think he has spoiled me for life as this was my first Hindi film and I was fortunate enough to work with possibly the most collaborative artist”.

Apart from the lead Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy, the film features actors Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Gajraj Rao in important roles.