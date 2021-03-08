Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in B. Praak's new music video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui after impressing millions of viewers through his phenomenal work in movies and web series is now all set to conquer another horizon. The talented actor has released the poster of the music video on social media. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to make his debut as a music video star, with B. Praak's new song Baarish ki jaaye. In the poster, the actor sports a stylish beard, shades and a printed shirt with trendy patterns.

The song is written by Jaani and the video is directed by Arvind Khaira.

"Sardiya Khatam, ab 'Baarish ki jaaye'. Presenting my first music video featuring extremely talented @sunanda_ss. Beautifully sung by @bpraak and superbly written by @jaani777 and amazing video by @arvindrkhaira Kuch alag karne ki koshish, umeed hai apko zarur pasand ayega. #BaarishKiJaaye #DesiMelodies @Desimelodies," wrote Nawaz, as the caption with the poster image.

Nawaz’s fans are surely excited after seeing this completely new form of the artist. The music video shall release in the month of March and is already creating a lot of buzz in the entertainment world. It’s no surprise that Nawazuddin will definitely wow all of his fans and viewers with a remarkable and memorable performance in this one-of-a-kind music video.

- with IANS inputs