Kurta Pajama Song Out: Tony Kakkar, Shehnaaz Gill burn the dance floor in this foot-tapping number

Coca Cola fame singer Tony Kakkar and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill's new song Kurta Pajama has finally dropped on YouTube. Fans were awaiting the song ever since its announcement. With a few minutes of the release, the song started trending on social media. Sung by Tony Kakkar, it features Shehnaaz is a glamorous avatar. The actress is already known for her Punjabi songs and keeps breaking the internet every now and then.

Kurta Pajama song shows Tony Kakkar visiting a mall at night. There he finds an interesting room where everything is black. The moment he looks into a mysterious camera, he is transferred to another world where beautiful actress Shehnaaz Gill is seen burning the dance floor. The foot-tapping song hits the right chords with the listeners. Shehnaaz sizzles in a one-should black gown and looks ravishing. Another look in yellow dress also makes her shine like a star.

Tony took to Instagram and shared the poster and wrote, "#KurtaPajama ft. @shehnaazgill Releasing on 17th July." While Shehnaaz wrote, "Very excited to present the poster of my music video with Tony Kakkar ! #KurtaPajama out on 17th July on @desimusicfactory."

While the song is expected to garner great views on the first day itself, considering the huge popularity of Tony and Shehnaaz. fans will definitely be disappointed with the length of the song. Kurta Pajama is just two minutes 19 seconds long.

Fans have already taken over Twitter to sing praises for the song. Shehnaaz Gill's fans, Shehnazians as they like to call themselves, are in awe of the actress's beauty. One Twitter user wrote, "Can't get over how gorgeous she looks. What a brilliant transformation. Sheer hard work & dedication. Stay blessed @ishehnaaz_gill" Another wrote, "ohhh goshhhh our girl is just slaying in the whole songgggg and her dance movies, her smile, TBH I haven't heard the song, I was just seeing only her through out ..our pride our NAAZ @ishehnaaz_gill way more to go girl all the besttt love"

ohhh goshhhh our girl is just slaying in the whole songgggg and her dance movies, her smile, TBH I haven't heard the song, I was just seeing only her through out 🙈💝 our pride our NAAZ @ishehnaaz_gill way more to go girl all the besttt love 💌⭐✨👑💝#KurtaPajama #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/CxMo15IhFK — dimpal khetiya... (@DimpalKhetiya) July 17, 2020

My baby ♥😭

You're looking just sooooo gorgeous yet too bold and strong. You have done a great job baby. Wishing you all the luck for your future endeavors. Love you ✨🌈♥@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill#KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/bMND8Fj8iu — esh 💫 (@ismrety_) July 17, 2020

This looks are just awsm ❤️🥺 @ishehnaaz_gill y so beautigful ? i cant take my eyes off from her #KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/Uu7LiaAIql — ✰𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚟𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚎 (@Sahina_Salvtor) July 17, 2020

Can't get over how gorgeous she looks. What a brilliant transformation. Sheer hard work & dedication.

Stay blessed @ishehnaaz_gill ❤ #KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/OSyMT8K70Z — Stan Shehnaaz Gill (@BB4SK) July 17, 2020

Song blockbuster h for sure😍

Catchy song it is❣️❣️

N neutral audience will love it😍#KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/zdgPNOcaVv — आकांक्षा चौहान🍷 (@Weird302) July 17, 2020

That jawline @ishehnaaz_gill!

Fan girls ko bhi maar hi daloge 🔪❤️

Sjsjsjs#KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/aOwhRqnrKo — Pakhi 🧘🏻‍♀️ (@PakhiDaTweeter2) July 17, 2020

Presenting to u the best thing about #KurtaPajama : Shehnaaz Kaur Gill pic.twitter.com/z4aHD3FMIj — 𝔸𝕤𝕙𝕝𝕖𝕪 •_• (@ghantafadak) July 17, 2020

Talking about the song, a report in Spotboye revealed, "Shehnaaz who is currently staying in Mumbai drove to Pune for the shoot of the song. It was shot two days back at a campus with all permissions. It’s a song with Tony Kakkar which was discussed during the lockdown."

