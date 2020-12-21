Coolie No 1 song Mirchi Lagi Toh out! Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan will surely take you into 90's world

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Coolie No 1 song Mirchi Lagi Toh out! Sara and Varun sure to take you into 90's world

After the release of three songs Teri Bhabhi, Husn Hain Suhana, and Mummy Kassam, another foot-tapping track from Coolie No 1 titled Tujhko Mirchi Lagi has been revealed today. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Tujhko Mirchi Lagi is a revamped version of the iconic chartbuster song Main Toh Raaste Se Ja Raha Tha. The song was originally composed by Anand Milind while the lyrics of the song were written by Sameer. Now, Lilo George, and Dj Chetas have added new beats with a twist to the song for the remix version.

Originally the song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Now Sara and Poonam Tiwari have lent their vocals to add a different twist to the original song.

It is an energetic peppy song that will surely take your mood to groove and have everyone set the dance floor on fire. In the video of the song, Varun and Sara can be seen donning pink- purple hued quirky avatar and flaunting their dance moves to keep up the energy high. While the original version was shot at a street-side market in Mumbai the new version is shot in a more filmy manner.

Coolie No. 1, is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Besides Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid, and Shikha Talsania will also be seen in the film. The film is directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan and is set for premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas that is, December 25, 2020.