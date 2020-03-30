Image Source : YOUTUBE Chiranjeevi teams up with Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej for coronavirus awareness song, watch

As the world comes to a standstill because of the pandemic, everyone is trying to do their bit to bring a difference and calmness amongst the people across the globe. One such initiative has been taken up by Megastars from the South. It is a unique effort recorded and shot at home where you can see Megastars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni along with Sai Dharam Tej & Varun Tej singing and creating awareness among the people.

The song has been composed by Music Director Koti as part of #CoronaCrisisCharity (CCC) initiative.

Chiranjeevi has initiated this charity to pool funds to provide relief to the Film workers and daily wage earners in the industry who are the most affected people in the current lockdown situation. The Charity has already raised about 5 crores and more contributions are pouring in.

Composed by Koti, the song has received positive feedback from the netizens. Actor Chiranjeevi made his debut on social media last week and his post was the selfie which he took with his mom, Anjana Devi. Along with it, he also urged everyone to take care of elders during the lockdown

Chiranjeevi joined social media on 25th March on the first day of the LockDown to engage with all his fans and to spread relevant messages in our fight against this global health crisis.

The interesting part of this video is that everyone can participate. You can shoot your own video at home and send it. The makers will add it to the original video and it will surely help to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message.