BTS fever grips Billboard Music Awards 2022: RM, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope & V create history

BTS fever grips Billboard Music Awards 2022 and how! The Korean boy band's septet -- RM, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope & V -- created history by winning the three out of the six awards for which they were nominated. The septet has officially beaten the record set by Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards. For 17 years, Destiny's child has been holding the record of 11 Billboard wins, BTS takes over it with 12 winning titles to their name.

BTS has won at least one trophy in every single Billboard Music Awards since 2017. At this year’s ceremony, BTS won three awards --Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (for “Butter“). It is also their second consecutive year winning all three awards in the categories. With them lifting the trophy for overall Top Duo/Group at Billboard Music Awards 2022, it's BTS’s third win in the category. They first won the award in 2019, followed by 2021.

BTS' big win has obviously got BTS ARMY excited. Social media platforms are seeing celebrations from all corners of the world. Take a look:

This win comes after the group failed to lift any trophy at Grammys 2022. The globally successful K-pop group was nominated for Best pop duo or group performance for 'Butter', their chart-topping single that released in May 2021. BTS was also nominated in 2021 in the same category for 'Dynamite' but the award went to 'Rain on Me' by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Talking about their future releases, the group is gearing up for their anthology album 'Proof'. BTS' label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via statement. "The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours," the statement read.

According to the label, the anthology album 'Proof' reflects the "thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS."

'Proof' is set to be released on June 10.