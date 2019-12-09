B Praak records Telugu song for Mahesh Babu film

Image Source : TWITTER B Praak records a Telugu song for Mahesh Babu film

After wooing the audience with his latest Punjabi hit, "Filhall", singer B Praak has now recorded his first Telugu track "Suryodivo Chandrudivo", which will feature in superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film "Sarileru Neekevvaru".

On his experience recording the song, B Praak said: "I had always dreamt of singing or composing a South Indian song and I feel blessed that I got a chance to do it. It was a bit challenging at first but later on, I got a hang of it."

He recorded the Telugu song with new-generation composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Talking about his other projects, B Praak has sung a new song titled "Maana dil" in the upcoming comedy "Good Newwz", starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.