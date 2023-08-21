K-pop boy band SHINee’s Key confirms comeback date for second mini album

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER K-pop boy band SHINee’s Key confirms comeback

K-Pop idol group SHINee’s Key recently dropped the comeback date for his upcoming second mini album, Good & Great. This album will contain six songs of various genres, including the title track, Good & Great. This album will contain six songs of various genres, including the title track, “Good & Great”.

Previously, he received much attention for his retro trilogy with his first mini album Bad Love, second full length Gasoline and repackage album Killer. On the other hand, the new album is set to drop on September 11.

Key aka Kim Ki-bum is a singer, dancer, rapper, songwriter, actor, fashion designer and television presenter. In May 2008, Key made his debut as a member of South Korean boy group SHINee, who later went to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea.

As a singer, he has collaborated with various artists, and formed the duo Toheart with Woohyun of Infinite. He made his debut as a soloist in November 2018 with the release of the digital single "Forever Yours", and his first studio album, Face, was released later that month. Key has also contributed to songwriting for himself and SHINee. As an actor, he was cast in multiple musicals, such as Bonnie & Clyde (2013), Zorro (2014), and Chess (2015). He has since widened his field as an actor by taking part in several television drama roles, like Drinking Solo (2016) and The Guardians (2017).

Following his solo debut, Key had also released his first Japanese extended play Hologram on December 26, 2018. It contains of 5 tracks and a Japanese version of One of Those Nights.

