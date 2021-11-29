Spider-Man No Way Home Release Date India: Tom Holland-Zendaya starrer to hit theaters a day ahead of US

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONYPICSINDIA Spider-Man: No Way Home poster

Highlights New Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, was earlier set to release in India on Dec 17

The film will also feature appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to show up in the film as well

'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the new Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is all set to release in India on December 16, a day ahead of its release in the US. The film which was earlier scheduled to hit Indian theatres on December 17, will now release a day earlier to treat fans. The film will also feature appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

"We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," tweeted Sony Pictures India.

The new instalment of the 'Spider-Man' franchise, will start from where the previous 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' left off. In the film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. It also features all the villains from its universe from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from 2002's 'Spider-Man'.

Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius from 'Spider-Man 2', Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from 'Spider-Man 3', Rhys Ifans' the Lizard from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and Jamie Foxx's Electro from 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'.

The presence of so many bad guys from previous franchises of 'Spider-Man' has led to expectations that the actors who previously played the character such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up as well. However, the actors have denied the same.