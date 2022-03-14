Rebel Wilson raises middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin at BAFTA awards ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_S_H_O_T_/FILE IMAGE Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine

Hollywood actress and comedian Rebel Wilson used her stage time at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony to call out Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rebel showed middle finger to Putin while hosting the star-studded event on Sunday night. Introducing Emilia Jones' musical performance, she explained that there would be two sign language interpreters on stage."One is signing ASL, which is American sign language, and one of them is signing BSL which is British Sign Language."

"Luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin," Rebel said, showing the middle finger.

The BAFTA award ceremony witnessed several guests and nominees extend their support to Ukraine as they wore ribbons and badges in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. Benedict Cumberbatch wore a badge to show his support for Ukrainians as he accepted the best director prize on behalf of Campion. Many celebrities also talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on the red carpet.

For the unversed, Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians, and troops have been killed.

-with ANI inputs