Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: The way of water on verge to beat Avengers Endgame's record

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: The Way of Water is earning exceptionally well in India and worldwide. Without any surprises, James Cameron’s sci-fi mammoth is maintaining a strong pace at the ticket windows and is on its way to becoming the top-grossing film released in India. The film again showed growth over the weekend. with this pace, the film will surpass the total collection of Avengers: Endgame in India to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country. The sequel has grossed over Rs 14060 crore worldwide, and is the eighth-biggest grosser in India across all languages.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report

Trade reports suggest that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Rs 450 crore at the box office in India. After maintaining strong pace, Avatar 2 saw a decline in its collection and reportedly minted Rs 3-4 crore on January 9.

According to Box Office India, "Avatar - The Way Of Water scored a fourth weekend of 16 crore nett plus dropping less than 60% from last week which was a holiday weekend so the trend of the film is still very strong. The business on Saturday and Sunday was very good. The business remains strong in the South with Tamil Nadu leading but the contribution from South will drop as big local films start coming from Wednesday. The collections of the film stand at 355 crore nett which is 12 crore nett less than Avengers Endgame but the GROSS numbers stand at around 458 crore and that is more than Avengers which was 437 croe GROSS."

"The film should go on to beat the Avengers Endgame number of 367 crore nett but it will depend on the Hindi circuits as contribution from South could drop down to 15-20% from the 50% at present," BOI stated.

About Avatar 2

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

