Katy Perry to perform in Mumbai on November 16

Grammy-nominated singer Katy Perry is set to return to India, this time to headline the inaugural OnePlus Music Festival in her first-ever performance in Mumbai on November 16.

"I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," said Katy, who had married comedian-actor Russell Brand in Rajasthan in 2010. The couple later parted ways.

Carl Pei, Co-founder, OnePlus, said: "We are super excited that Katy Perry will be starring in our first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India. We decided to host this festival to share our passion for music with our community, which is at the heart of everything we do. With Katy on board, this is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience."

Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, Universal Music Group, India and South Asia, added: "Katy is a not only a massive global pop superstar with a big Indian fan base, but is someone who has been relevant for some time now, starting with 'Teenage dream' to 'Prism' and 'Witness', and now her newest singles 'Never really over' and 'Small talk'.

"Her songs have been legends for her Indian fans and they can't wait to see her perform in Mumbai."

According to a source, singer Dua Lipa will also be performing at the event.

