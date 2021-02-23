Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANT MASSEY, SANYA MALHOTRA Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra start shooting for crime-thriller 'Love Hostel'

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra on Tuesday began filming their upcoming crime-thriller "Love Hostel". The film is written and directed by Shanker Raman, who helmed the acclaimed 2017 Pankaj Tripathi starrer "Gurgaon". It also stars Bobby Deol. Massey, 33, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the copies of his and Malhotra's script of the film. "And we begin," the "Chhapaak" actor wrote.

On the other hand, sharing the script, Sanya wrote, "#LoveHostel And we begin... @shanksthekid @sanyamalhotra_ @iambobbydeol @redchilliesent @drishyamfilms."

"Love Hostel" is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films. The film is set against the backdrop of rustic north India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

Love Hostel was announced last October. At the time, Shanker Raman had said the film would answer questions of "the heart and the mind."

Earlier this month, the film's shoot was disrupted in Punjab's Patiala district by a group of farmers protesting against the three agri laws. Reportedly, when the star cast was not present on the set, farmers arrived when the crew of the film was setting up their filing and shooting equipments and asked them to leave. Around 150-200 farmers gathered and halted the shoot, saying none from Deol's family spoke in favour of the protesting farmers.

According to police officials, Deol was not present during the time of the incident.

The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house.