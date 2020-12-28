Vikrant Massey's social media accounts hacked; actor urges fans to ignore DMs from his handle

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIKARNT MASSEY Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey on Monday said the security of his social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram has been compromised and efforts are on to retrieve the profiles. Vikrant shared the update on his Instagram Story and asked people to ignore any DMs or messages received from his aforementioned account. He also ensured his fans and followers that they are working on restoring the hacked profiles.

Announcing the same, Vikrant wrote "My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM’s or comments coming in. We’re working on it.”

Earlier, Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan announced that her social media accounts have been hacked. While she has retrieved her Instagram account successfully with the help of her husband, Shirish Kunder but her Twitter account is still not restored.

She too urged her fans and followed to not respond to any messages from her hacked accounts in order to prevent their own accounts from getting hacked. "My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Recently, actress and Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan’s Instagram accounts were also hacked.

However, Urmila's account was restored within a day after she lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police, but the actress complained that a few of her posts are still missing. Urmila had filed an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police after her account was hacked.