Image Source : YOUTUBESCREENGRAB/INSTAGRAM/TIGERSHROFF Video of Disha Patani dancing on 'Mere Naseeb Mein' remix goes viral. Tiger Shroff, have you seen it yet?

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have time and again been asked about their relationship status but the duo has always managed to maintain silent. But their social media activities and constant vacations and dinners with each other hints that something is definitely brewing between the two. Both of them are quite active on Instagram and keep on commenting on each others' post. Well, recently the actress shared a new video of her dance cover in which she was seen dancing on the remiz version of song Mere Naseeb Mein and we wonder if Tiger has seen it yet or not. In the same, Disha is seen showcasing her dance skills with Dimple Kotecha and Ankan Sen on the song which was originally featured on Hema Malini.

The announcement of the same was shared by Disha herself on Instagram alongside a caption that read, "Hi everyone! Here's a dance cover on one of my favourite song of the 80s Mere Naseeb Mein! Had super fun dancing on this with my favourite dancing partner Dimple Kotecha. Choreographed by Ankan Sen. Videographer - Harikesh Kori. Hope you all like it."

Watch the video here:

What do you feel about the same?

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on Sunday dropped a gorgeous picture showcasing his chiselled physique on social media. The 'War' actor posted an appealing picture on Instagram in which he is seen sporting red pants in the swimming pool. The actor looked handsome as he showcased his six-pack abs and perfectly toned body.

Shroff, who is seen enjoying his vacay, gave an apt caption for the post. The witty caption read, "If every Sunday could be like," using sun and a water wave emoticon.

More than eight lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform with many leaving lovable comments on the post. His sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend and basketball player Eban Hyams also wrote, "Break the internet with this one bro," using folded hands and smiling face with sunglasses emoticons in the comments section of the enchanting post.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama "Ganapath". The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin this year. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise. The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his debut film Heropanti, an action film that was released in 2014. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, "Student Of The Year 2".

Talking about Disha, she will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.