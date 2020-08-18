Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges for early decision from SC: Every minute of delay is causing pain

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister Sushant Singh Rajput has urged for an early decision from the Supreme Court in the pending hearing for a CBI probe into her late brother's case. Shweta took to social media on Tuesday to voice her demand. "Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR," Shweta tweeted from her unverified account on Tuesday morning.

Shweta has been vocal on social media over the past few days in demanding a CBI probe into her brother's death. She recently shared her feelings and tweeted, "here are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus."

Shweta also shared video clip of seven billboards across Australia demanding justice for the late actor. Alongside, she wrote, "SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up through out the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen. These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr. The Billboards are up at the following 7 locations 1) SOUTHBANK - 120 Clarendon St/Westgate Freeway. 2) WILLIAMS LANDING- Princess Highway. 3) WANTIRNA SOUTH - 384 Burwood Highway. 4) EPPING- Cooper St. 5) BENTLEIGH- 823 Nepean Highway 6) DERRIMUT- Western Freeway. 7) BAYSWATER- 158 Canterbury Rd."

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah," Shweta had tweeted last week.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, and the late actor's family has suspected foul play. They have also alleged that they are getting threats as they continue their fight for justice.

