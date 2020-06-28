Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation Updates: Mumbai Police to interrogate actor's family again

Image Source : TWITTER/SAYALISUNSHINE Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation Updates: Mumbai Police to interrogate actor's parent again

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation Updates: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sent shockwaves into the industry and the country. Fans, as well as family and friends, still cannot get over the fact that the 'Kai Po Che' actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment at the Hinduja Hospital but his family on the other hand is shocked as to why he took such a stern step as he was always full of life. This is the reason why each and every angle related to his death is being taken into consideration. DCP Trimukhe, in conversation with India TV, said that the police is probing every angle in the case. To date, as many as 27 people have been questioned including his father KK Singh, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, close friends Sandeep Ssingh and Nilotpal, and former officials of Yash Raj Films, Aashish Singh and Ashish Sharma.

Mumbai Police is trying to find out the connection between his death and nepotism. In an interrogation with Aashish Singh and Ashish Sharma, it came to light that Sushant's three films deal with Yash Raj Films included film like 'Shuddh Desi Romance,' 'Byomkesh Bakshi' and 'Paani.' The third film could not be made due to the creative differences between Yash Raj and Shekhar Kapoor. Not only this, it was Sushant who himself broke the contract and not YRF. Aditya Chopra has not been called yet but will be probed if needed in the future.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande almost gave up her career for Sushant Singh Rajput, says Sandip Ssingh

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe revealed, "In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Bandra police have recorded statements of 27 people. We have received the detailed post-mortem report which was conducted by a team of 5 doctors. The actors' cause of death has been clearly stated by the doctors as asphyxia due to hanging. The rest of the samples collected have been sent for analysis. We have requested the forensic team to conduct the analysis on priority basis."

We are investigating the reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide from every angle: DCP Trimukhe pic.twitter.com/KIjlHv3K7K — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 28, 2020

He further added, "The police is probing every angle in the case. If something comes forward, the police will definitely inform the media and public. There are many theories being floated on social media about this case but be assured that the Mumbai Police is handling this sensitive case in the most professional manner. Have faith in the system as the police will uncover the truth."

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez consoles Sanjana after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: You had an amazing first co-star

There are talks that an actress associated with Sushant will be called on Monday. Sushant's family will be questioned once again. For which he can also be called from Patna to Mumbai. The process of this investigation will be a bit slow as people are still being inquired. No contact statement has been found yet and so the time for cross exams has not come. Sushant's doctor will also be interrogated, but when the time comes when there are enough evidence.

Meanwhile, veteran actress and politician Roopa Ganguly alleged that someone has operated Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account and deleted posts. She said, "Nobody knows what is being added and what is being deleted. How come somebody is operating his account? Is it the Police or somebody else? How is it that his Instagram account is being operated now? When I first heard this, I did not believe it. Then I saw some screenshots. I myself have taken some screenshots also. How is this possible? When will CBI investigation begin? Will it begin only after all the evidences have been destroyed?"

If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7afp5dhS3I — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

The 'shraddh' ceremony of the 34-year-old actor whose body was found in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, was held on Saturday. The Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts of Rajput will be maintained "to keep his memories alive", the family said in a statement. "His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there," the statement said.

Image Source : MEDIA RELEASE Statement by Sushant's family

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage