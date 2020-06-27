Ankita Lokhande almost gave up her career for Sushant Singh Rajput, says Sandip Ssingh

Image Source : SANDIP SSINGH/ INSTAGRAM Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence.

Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has said that he didn't know about his friend Sushant Singh Rajput's wedding plans with Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to SpotboyE, the filmmaker said that only Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star understood him. For the unversed, Sandip was the one who made the arrangements for Sushant's funeral while his family was travelling to Mumbai from Patna. He also spoke about their unrealised film Vande Bharatam together.

When asked about Sushant’s relationship and rumoured wedding plans with Rhea, Sandip said, “Main to aisi kisi shaadi mein invited nahi tha, so, I really don’t know. What I know is at one point of time, Ankita and Sushant were supposed to get married. Mere liye vo hi uska aakhri relationship tha and main usi memory ke saath rehna chahta hoon."

The filmmaker said that Ankita was the only one who took care of Sushant. “Ankita was not his girlfriend. She had taken the place of his mother in his life. In 20 years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him. She is used to doing everything rightfully for him. If she is used to getting ready as per Sushant’s choice. The food she used to cook was to be of his choice. The house interior used to be of what and how he likes. Books which used to be there in the house were what he likes to read. So everything used to be according to Sushant for his happiness. I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita,” he said.

"She is highly emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on television and getting films offers also. Even after their break-up she would pray that his film should be successful, he should be happy. The day Sushant took this unfortunate step and when I saw him, my big worry was for Ankita. Throughout my journey from his house to ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn’t take my call. And I knew what she was going through. And after finishing my postmortem work, I ran to her house. I have known her for 10 years and I don’t think she had ever given me that hug which I got that day. She is my heart and I will do anything for her in my capabilities,” Sandip said adding that Ankita is still in distraught.

