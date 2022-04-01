Shehnaaz Gill ditches her face mask and flaunts minimal makeup in new video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Undoubtedly makeup is a woman's best friend. Like many others, Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill also loves experimenting with different makeup looks. But wearing makeup with a face mask in pandemic times has become a task as there are chances of your foundation and lipstick getting smudged and smeared. On Friday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram Story and shared a candid video, in which she can be seen ditching her mask and flaunting her minimal makeup look. More than her makeup, it's her candid conversation with her co-passenger in her car that caught everyone's attention.

"Tera mask ka kya scene hai?," the co-passenger asked Shehnaaz. In response, Shehnaaz said, "Lipstick lagi hui hai utar jaegi." It's clear from Shehnaaz's response that she is a true-blue makeup lover and can't let her mask ruin her lipstick by any chance.

Take a look:

Interestingly, Shehnaaz recently appeared on actor Shilpa Shetty's show 'Shape Of You', wherein she opened up about her fitness journey and how she transformed herself during the lockdown. "I came out of Bigg Boss and the lockdown began. In the lockdown, I thought, why not do something new? So that when people see me, they will be like, is this Shehnaaz?" Shehnaaz said.

Talking about her power diet she revealed she continues to have the typical Indian breakfast, which includes dosas and methi parathas. Instead of going to the gym, she prefers to keep a check on her diet potions and eat "ghar ka khana."

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill reveals her guilt-free diet secrets so that you won't have to ditch your favourite paranthas

On the work front, Shehnaaz featured in her first Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh last year. It also co-starred Sonam Bajwa.

Also read: 'It was not just a hashtag, it was my everything': Shehnaaz Gill on 'SidNaaz'

-with ANI inputs