Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be in New Delhi from March 31 to April 1
  • Jammu and Kashmir govt terminates five employees for having terror links, reports ANI
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Shehnaaz Gill reveals her guilt-free diet secrets so that you won't have to ditch your favourite paranthas

Shehnaaz Gill reveals her guilt-free diet secrets so that you won't have to ditch your favourite paranthas

Shehnaaz recently appeared on actor Shilpa Shetty's show 'Shape Of You', wherein she opened up about her fitness journey and how she transformed herself during the lockdown. Read here to know how you can have a fit body like her.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2022 15:44 IST
Shehnaaz Gill's diet for a healthy lifestyle
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill's diet for a healthy lifestyle 

North Indian people, especially, Punjabis' lives are incomplete without lip-smacking paranthas loaded with ghee/butter. But those who are on a mission to lose weight often avoid having paranthas thinking they are high in calories. What if you don't want to ditch your paranthas during your weight loss journey and want to shed extra kilos by including them in your diet, if this is the case then actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill's diet secrets will come in handy.

Shehnaaz recently appeared on actor Shilpa Shetty's show 'Shape Of You', wherein she opened up about her fitness journey and how she transformed herself during the lockdown. "I came out of Bigg Boss and the lockdown began. In the lockdown, I thought, why not do something new? So that when people see me, they will be like, is this Shehnaaz?" Shehnaaz said. 

Talking about her power diet she revealed she continues to have the typical Indian breakfast, which includes dosas and methi parathas. Instead of going to the gym, she prefers to keep a check on her diet potions and eat "ghar ka khana."

"I have a high protein breakfast. I eat what I used to eat before, I have just controlled my portions," Shehnaaz informed. 

Also read: Want long & lustrous hair? Add these 5 superfoods to your diet

She also mentioned that she starts her morning with Haldi water (turmeric water) with a dash of apple cider vinegar to it. Emphasising her fitness mantra, Shehnaaz advised people who want to lose weight to "make up their mind" and not to "get distracted by anything that comes their way."

Also read: Here's why world's most popular diets don't work for women trying significant weight loss

(ANI)

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News