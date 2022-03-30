'It was not just a hashtag, it was my everything': Shehnaaz Gill on 'SidNaaz'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL SidNaaz hashtag is synonymous with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Highlights SidNaaz hahtag has been viral on social media since Sidharth Shukla, Sheehnaaz featured in Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz said that 'SidNaaz' meant 'everything to her' and was not just a 'hashtag'

Shehnaaz featured in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh last year, opposite Diljit Dosanjh

Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Shenhaaz Gill were featured on Bigg Boss 13, fans have been shipping them as #SidNaaz, a moniker used to refer to them together. The hashtag 'SidNaaz' not only trended heavily on social media while they won hearts on the reality show but even afterward. After Sidharth passed away last year, all his fans and Shehnaaz have been mourning his demise.

Read: Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to star in Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari's next | DEETS

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz revealed what 'SidNaaz' meant to her. She mentioned that it was not merely a 'hashtag' for her. The singer and actress talked about how 'SidNaaz' meant everything and was her life. She also thanked the fans for showering love on SidNaaz and making the hashtag viral on social media and synonymous with their identities.

Read: Roadies to The Khatra Khatra Show, 5 reality shows that are hot spot for Bollywood buffs

“For people, #Sidnaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything. It was a beautiful memory and part of my life which will always stay with me wherever I go and whatever I do," Shehnaaz told Face magazine.

After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with him, had to face heavy trolling on social media for her 'happy' pictures. Reacting to the same, Shehnaaz said recently in Shilpa Shetty-hosted talk show Shape of You, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what.”

Shenaaz also released a tribute song dedicated to Sidharth last year. Many commented that she was 'milking' his death for 'views', while others supported her.

On the work front, she featured in her first Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh last year. It also co-starred Sonam Bajwa.