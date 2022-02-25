Cuteness alert! Salman Khan dances with nephew Ahil & niece Ayat in viral video; fans call him 'Best Mamu'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JA EVENTS Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with brother-in-law Ayush Sharma

Highlights Ayat, Ahil are his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's kids

Aayush Sharma had married Arpita Khan in 2014

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Dubai for his popular concert Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded. The actor will be giving several performances during the course of the tour. Several videos of the actor rehearsing with actresses Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, and other celebrities have surfaced on the internet. One of the videos which caught everyone's attention was of Salman dancing with his sister Arpita Khan's kids. In the adorable video, Salman is seen trying to make his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat dance to his songs "Allah Duhai" and "Hud Hud Dabangg".

Take a look:

In no time, the video was circulated by his fan pages. Several users commented on the clip and showered their love. One of the users wrote, "Best mama." Another said, "Very very cute." Several other fans left heart and smilie emojis on the video.

Salman Khan is all set to perform at Dubai's Expo, which will be held at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. He is accompanied by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, and their kids, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma. Several other Bollywood celebrities including Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Maniesh Paul, and Guru Randhawa have also joined the star.

Check out some of the BTS videos of the celebrities from their rehearsals:

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan posted a picture of himself with Dubai’s skyline in the backdrop. "Looking fwd to perform in dubai yet again tonite for the #dabanggtourreloaded at the #expo2020.. 9pm at the DEC Arena @expo2020dubai #Dubai @thejaevents @sohailkhanofficial," he wrote in the caption.

On the film's front, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth. He will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan.