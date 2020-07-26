Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: I look up in the sky and see you

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ SHOWIKK Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik remembers Sushant Singh Rajput:

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and shared some happy pictures with the actor. The Sonchiriya actor died by suicide on June 14. Along with the pictures, he wrote a lengthy heartfelt note for Sushant. "I haven't processed the fact that you aren't here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things,laughing like there's no tomorrow.Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was.You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own..You taught me how to look at life with your perspective and I did and saw that you had already lived life more than anyone could've imagined- you made me live with your perspective ,your vision to change the world," Showik Chakraborty wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, he talked about the relationship he shared with Sushant and said, " I don't think anything I say will suffice the relationship we shared.My brother ,I looked up to you and now I look up in the sky and see you but guess what?I dont even need a telescope to see the biggest and brightest star.You always believed in my gut,and now my gut tells me you're at a better place so I believe it. There is a huge part of me which will never be able to reason with the fact that you're not here anymore.How do I generate the flow state in me the way you instilled it in everyone around you.... the most humble human I have ever come across."

"You were a catalyst in my life and drove me to effervescence.. The epitome of intelligence.. Only If I could change newtons laws and gravitate you back here. I know you must have already found out everything about the galaxies and the black hole...sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you.. My love for you will always make my heart feel full.. The man with the biggest heart and the strongest soul..Today your movie releases and for one last time we can all sit and watch the greatest performer of all time and celebrate him forever. Rest in peace mere bhai Jai shiv shambhoo", he concluded.

Ever since Sushant died on June 14, his fans and admirers are keen on demanding a CBI inquiry in the case suspecting a foul play. The Mumbai police, however, have declared it a suicide after reporting that the late actor was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. Apart from the fans, several political figures like Subramanian Swamy, Roopa Ganguly, and Pappu Yadav have also requested a CBI inquiry. However, a few days back, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refused to involve CBI in the case citing that the Mumbai Police are enough to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday and his fans rushed to watch his film on the streaming platform, which led to the crash of the online streaming portal.

