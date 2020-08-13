Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Remembering Sridevi through throwback photos with Janhvi, Boney Kapoor on 57th birth anniversary

One of the most popular names in Bollywood, veteran actress Sridevi would have celebrated her 57th birthday today. The actress passed away on 24th February 2018 in Dubai after attending the wedding ceremony of her nephew Mohit Mawra. Known to be India's first female superstar, Sridevi managed to woo the viewers with her hypnotic persona on the big screen with films like Chandani, Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, English Vinglish and Mom. She was just 13 when she played the role of Rajinikanth's mother in a film and started her journey in the world of showbiz. The actress had worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema before she forayed into Bollywood. Sadma was her first Bollywood film and she marked her presence in no time.

While fans loved the charm Sridevi exuded on the big screen, many were big fans of her dancing skills. Sridevi made songs like Hawa Hawai, Kaate Nahi Katte, Mere Haathon Mein and others iconic which her fans listen to till date. Also, Sridevi was among the highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood. Interestingly, many people don’t know that she was the first actress to earn up to Rs 1 crore in 1990.

On her 57th birth anniversary, let's have a look at Sridevi's throwback photos with daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was the closest to her mother Sridevi. She has earlier revealed that she was very dependent on the veteran actress for everything and her death left a void in her life. Following Sridevi's footsteps, Janhvi also ventured into acting and made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's film Dhadak in 2018. She was heartbroken that her mother could not see her on the big screen and passed away a few months before her debut film released.

Janhvi is often compared to Sridevi since she looks very similar to her. The Dhadak actress also keeps treating fans with throwback pictures of the veteran actress and leave them emotional.

Talking about her last moments with mother Sridevi, Janhvi had told her Dhadak producer Karan Johar in an interview, "The day before she left for the wedding (Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE), I had to shoot, but I couldn't sleep, so I was like, 'I need you to come and put me to sleep.' But she was packing, so by the time she came to me I was half asleep. But I could feel her patting my head."

While Sridevi could not watch Janhvi's first film Dhadak, she had seen a few snippets and had told her that she needs to improve. The actress also revealed that Sridevi was happy about the film.

Janhvi told Karan: "She never wanted me to be an actress... She was more relaxed about Khushi (Janhvi's younger sister) getting into films. She thought I was naive, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense."

