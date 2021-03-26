Rashmika Mandanna stuns fans as she takes 'wild dog push up challenge'; see viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna stuns wild dog push up challenge see viral video

South superstar actress Rashmika Mandanna never fails to surprise her fans with some interesting and fun content on her social media. She keeps them updated with what's happening in her professional and personal life. The actress on Friday took to her Instagram and dropped a fitness video. Rashmika took up the wild dog push-up challenge and her video is going viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen doing a push-up.

Rashmika captioned the video, "#wilddog all the bestest to the whole team..@onelifeitis come back now.. see I posted.. now don't be an ass and not talk to me.. @snehadesu .. see see seeeee.. we should do more of these challenges.. @karanlall_ I am still jealous of you..@jyothsna.para now my love.. it’s your turn..#wilddogpushupchallange"

She also wrote a text on her video which said, "I know my form is not 100% but it's just something you do for your friends."

As the release of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild Dog is around the corner, celebrities are showing their support and performing their own versions of Wild Dog Pushup Challenge, where they are maintaining the pushup position for some time. Rashmika's fans, followers and well-wishers bombarded her post with comments. Musician Anand Sharma commented, #staystrong with a heart emoji.

Earlier, actors Ali Reza and Syed Sohel Ryan also took up the challenge and posted their videos. Ali Reza wrote, "Challenge accepted and Completed successfully."

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently shooting for her Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu. The actress had been sharing pictures from her shoot on her social media platform. Mission Majnu is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Baagchi. The film is produced by Screwvala along with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. She was last seen in Telugu films Pogaru and Sarileru Neekevvaru. She recently worked in the music video of the new song "Top Tucker", voiced by Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Uchana Amit and Jonita Gandhi. She also has a Bollywood project starring Amitabh Bachchan lined up.