  • Judicial custody of Nawab Malik extended till May 6 in money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna don Himachali caps as they reach Manali for 'Animal' shoot; see pics

Animal is a crime drama that features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film’s cast also includes Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2022 12:14 IST
Newlywed Ranbir Kapoor and actress Rashmika Mandanna have reached Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film 'Animal'. This film will mark Rashmika and Ranbir's first collaboration. Surely, the excitement surrounding Animal is running high. Pictures of the duo from the shoot location have been doing rounds on the internet in which they can be seen posing with their fans. Several fan groups took to Instagram and shared the unseen pictures of the actors. 

Take a look;

In the viral pictures, Ranbir could be seen in a black t-shirt beneath a black jacket paired with white pants. It seems like the stars were also felicitated at the location of their stay as they could be seen wearing the traditional Himachal cap and shawl while posing with the fans.

Titled 'Animal', the crime drama will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Reddy' fame. Previously, Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the role being played by Rashmika now. 

Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play an intense and dark character in Animal. In the announcement video of the film, the actor talked about his character’s tough relationship with his father, which ended in gunshots. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

(with ANI inputs)

