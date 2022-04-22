Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna don Himachali caps as they reach Manali for 'Animal' shoot; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRKAPOORUNIVERSE Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna begin Animal shoot

Newlywed Ranbir Kapoor and actress Rashmika Mandanna have reached Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film 'Animal'. This film will mark Rashmika and Ranbir's first collaboration. Surely, the excitement surrounding Animal is running high. Pictures of the duo from the shoot location have been doing rounds on the internet in which they can be seen posing with their fans. Several fan groups took to Instagram and shared the unseen pictures of the actors.

Take a look;

In the viral pictures, Ranbir could be seen in a black t-shirt beneath a black jacket paired with white pants. It seems like the stars were also felicitated at the location of their stay as they could be seen wearing the traditional Himachal cap and shawl while posing with the fans.

Titled 'Animal', the crime drama will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Reddy' fame. Previously, Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the role being played by Rashmika now.

Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play an intense and dark character in Animal. In the announcement video of the film, the actor talked about his character’s tough relationship with his father, which ended in gunshots. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

