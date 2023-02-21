Ranbir Kapoor made B-town’s popular onscreen saint drink Rs 30000 rum; Saurabh Shukla reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRKAPOORFC Ranbir Kapoor made Saurabh Shukla drink Rs 30000 rum

Ranbir Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla shared screen space in Shamshera. The two engaged in a memorable drinking episode while shooting a film in Leh. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood, has starred as a saint in several films like PK, Singham Returns, Ujda Chaman, and others. Recently, in an episode of Unfiltered by Samdish, the veteran actor opened up about a drinking incident with Ranbir.

The actor revealed that Ranbir Kapoor shared an expensive rum with him in Leh when they were shooting for a film. He said, "Maine bohut mehengi rum bhi pi hai. Tees haazar rupay ki bottle aati hai. Mujhe woh Ranbir Kapoor ne pilayi thi, usko Nagarjuna ne pilayi thi, quatre gaya hua tha (I have had expensive rum too, which costs ₹30,000 a bottle. Ranbir Kapoor made me drink it, and it was Nagarjuna who made him drink it first. It wasn’t a full bottle as a quarter was not in it, when Ranbir opened it)."

When asked if Ranbir had brought the bottle that was almost empty, the veteran actor said, "No, as in, he must have drank from it. I was in Leh so he asked me, ‘Sir what are you drinking?’ I said Old Monk, so he said I will make you drink this. Dono ne khoob pi (We drank a lot). But then it got over, so he said, ‘Sir thodi kam pad gayi’. Then I asked him if he will have Old Monk, he said yes and then maine usko Old Monk pilayi (and then I made him drink Old Monk)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is slated to hit theatres on March 8, 2023. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

