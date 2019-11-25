Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get warm welcome as they land in Manali for Brahmastra shooting. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Manali for the shoot of the next schedule of Brahmastra

Love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Manali to begin the next schedule of their upcoming film Manali. Ranbir, Alia along with the team of Brahmastra including actor Mouni Roy reached Manali on Monday. Meg-star Amitabh Bachchan who also feature in the film will be reportedly be joining the team on November 27. The Brahmastra team was spotted at the Mumbai Airport for their early morning flight to Kullu. Upon arrival the star cast of teams was received with traditional ‘Himachali’ topi.

Pictures of Ranbir and Alia were posted by their fans on various social media platforms. In the pictures, Ranbir and Alia can be receiving a warm welcome from the local hosts.

Earlier at the Mumbai Airport, both the actors were spotted but what caught everyone’s attention. Ranbir was seen sporting an arm cast to support his injured. This worried Ranbir’s fans who were concerned about the actor's wellbeing. But it looks like its just a small niggle and has nothing to worry as he continues the shoot of his upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai Airport

Ranbir and Alia who have been making headlines because of their personal chemistry will be first time seen in a film. Speaking to Firstpost about her experience of working with Ranbir, Alia said, ““With Ranbir, it is a completely different experience because I have always admired him. He is my favourite actor since he made his debut. He will always remain my favourite because he is so honest and effortless. When I set to work with him, I was thinking that I will understand his process of acting, but there’s no process. He is like me, he acts in front of the camera, and suddenly off camera, he is seen eating chocolates, or chatting, wanting to know what is the gossip for the day. He is very hard working, so effortless and that is the beauty,”

Brahmastra boasts of star-studded starcast that include the names of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.