Rajkummar Rao remembers mother on death anniversary: I see you in every mother out there

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday shared a heartfelt note for her mother on her 5th year death anniversary. Rajkummar also attached a childhood picture of him sitting in his mother's lap to the post. The actor shared that not a single day goes by when he doesn't miss her. Taking to his Instagram he wrote, "It’s been 5 years,Maa,since you left us ,but,there has not even been a single day since,wherein,I haven’t felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother.

Rajkummar further added, "I see you in every mother out there. मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं ख़ुश हैं और पापा और आप मिलकर खूब बातें करते होंगे और अपना आशीर्वाद हमें देते रहते होंगे। I’ll always try and make you proud Mummy ji. Thank you,for teaching me the two valuable lessons-1)Compassion 2)Too always have faith despite the unfriendly circumstances. I am proud to be your son"

Rajkummar's friends, fans, and followers dropped their love and wishes in the comments. Rajkummar's co-star Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart and folded hands emoji. Ali Fazal wrote, "So beautiful she is, followed by heart emoticons." Actor Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Patralekha, Sunil Grover also commented on the post.

On a professional note, Rajkummar is currently gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy Roohi. The film also stars Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on March 11. Rajkummar also has Badhaai Do, opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI Rajkummar had said that he wants to stay away from the comfort zone of playing to the gallery despite knowing that some of his "gestures" might impress the audience. The 36-year-old actor said even though his attempt is to play regular, relatable men on screen, he avoids getting "trapped" in a certain image. "There are times when I try and be conscious that I can't repeat certain gestures and avoid that. I know it might work beautifully for the audience and perhaps even the scene, but I restrain myself. "I don't want to get into the rut of doing the same thing, repeatedly. I don't want to be trapped.", he added.