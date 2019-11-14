Priyanka Chopra compares Quantico and The White Tiger shoot preparations

Priyanka Chopra compares Quantico and The White Tiger shoot preparation

Priyanka Chopra has drawn a parallel between her shooting preparations of the American show "Quantico" and that of the upcoming adaptation of "The White Tiger". Priyanka on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph she shot for "Quantico" and the shooting days of "The White Tiger".

In the first, "The Sky Is Pink" actor shared a throwback image, where she is seen in a knee-length black slit dress, holding a paper in her hand which indicated that she was shooting for "Quantico". In the second picture, Priyanka shared a close selfie wherein she is seen holding a pen and doing homework, which refers to today while she seems to be working on the script her current project "The White Tiger". She captioned the images: "Then and now... Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger."

The actress, who is in Delhi these days for the shoot, has been spending time with her mother Madhu Chopra and other family members.

Priyanka Chopra compares Quantico and The White Tiger shoot preparation

"The White Tiger", adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing "The 'White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News