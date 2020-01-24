Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share intimate moments from ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ song

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are easily the cutest celebrity couple. Recently, the Bollywood’s desi girl featured in Jonas Brothers' latest single ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ along with her American singer husband Nick Jonas. The song became an instant hit on YouTube as well as social media. On Friday, Nick shared a cute moment from the shooting of the song and wrote, “My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo.”

What A Man Gotta Do is the first song after Jonas Brothers’ tour Happiness Begins and is ruling the playlists of everyone. The song also features other two J-sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas along with the other two brothers Joe and Kevin. In the song, the Jonas Brothers have recreated scenes from famous English rom-coms. Watch the song here-

On a related note, Priyanka recently attended the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. She had said, “I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”

Priyanka Chopra has many interesting project coming up. Last Tuesday, she surprised her fans with the announcement of her next project. The actress will star in their upcoming drama series at Amazon alongside Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. PeeCee took to her social media to share the news with her fans and revealed that the series is called Citadel. She wrote, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon.”

Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL... A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/o4ADVX1QTw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 14, 2020

PeeCee also has film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao and a film on big fat Indian wedding with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

