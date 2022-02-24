Priyanka Chopra shares pic of her newborn baby's room with Krishna idol in Instagram photo dump

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra shared some pics with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra treated her Instagram family with some adorable pictures from her LA home. In one of the images, she is seen posing with Nick Jonas. What caught the attention of the netizens was a particular image in which some soft toys are kept on a cabinet. Netzines commented that this was a glimpse of the couple's baby's nursery. Interestingly an idol of Lord Krishna is also kept in the baby's room.

Priyanka captioned her post, "Photo dump."

One of the comments on this post read, "So many teddies and Hare Krishna," and another one said, "Waiting for Baby (sic)." As the images surfaced online, one of the fan pages of Priyanka shared a side-by-side photo of her and Nick and pointed out that she was wearing a yellow shirt that belonged to the hubby.

Priyanka and Nick took the surrogacy route to have the baby. The Matrix Resurrections actress made the surprise announcement via social media earlier in January. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." The couple did not reveal the gender of the child.

An insider told Us Weekly that friends of the celebrity couple are "excited" for the new parents, and they are keen to have even more children in the future. Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame. She will also be seen in Text For You opposite Sam Heughan.