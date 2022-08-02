Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reveals Nick Jonas does his parental duties well, changes Malti's diapers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are proud parents to a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed in January via surrogacy. Priyanka named her daughter after her mother Dr Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra. The couple often shares her pictures on special occasions but they are yet to reveal her face. Now, Madhu has hinted that they may show Malti's face on her first birthday.

In an interview to The New Indian Express, Madhu revealed that she was 'honoured' that Malti was named after her. "I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” said Madhu Chopra.

Talking about Nick Jonas fulfilling his parental duties very well, she added, "Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers." Even though both her daughter and son-in-law are quite involved in bringing up Malti, she is happy doing the overall supervision. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5: Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan lambast Karan Johar for asking about sex life

As a caring and responsible grandmother, Madhu advised Priyanka to not allow any screen time to her daughter at a young age. "I told Priyanka, with screen time at such a young age, your daughter will get 'mote mote chashma'," she said laughingly.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planning another baby?

The couple welcomed Malti Marie in January this year. They shared beautiful photos of their little angel and revealed how blessed they are to have her. PeeCEe even shared that Malti had to stay in NICU for 100 days before finally coming home. Now, the gossip galleries have it that the couple is keen to welcome another baby via surrogacy. A report in BollywoodLife claims that Priyanka and Nick want Malti to have a sibling and they will soon plan to have a second baby. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh & Lilly Singh's hilarious 'bowing' competition is fun to watch

The BollywoodLife report states, "Their (Priyanka and Nick) siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when."

