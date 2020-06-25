Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra extends warm birthday wish to 'Queen' Mindy Kaling

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wished Mindy Kaling on her 41st birthday, and has lovingly referred to the Indian-American actress as "queen". On Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Kaling from the 2018 MET Gala, where she sported a silver dress with navy blue gloves and an extravagant bedazzled crown.

On the image, Priyanka wrote on Thursday morning: "Happy birthday to this queen. In this uncertain time it's hard to feel like celebrating but I wanna celebrate you today Mindy! Hope this year is amazing and can't wait to be on set together."

Priyanka will be teaming up with Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have been named among the 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors invited as the ambassadors of a slimmed down Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year.

The festival, slated to run from September 10 to September 19, will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it tailored to fit the moment.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage