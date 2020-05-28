Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJAHEGDE Pooja Hegde's Instagram account gets hacked, warns fans through a message

We have heard about a lot of cases where the social media accounts of various celebrities were hacked. In addition to the same is the name of Bollywood and South actress Pooja Hegde. The 'super stressed' beauty took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news with the fans and warned them of any personal information being asked by the person from her account. Pooja added that the activities done on her account will be undone and her digital team is helping her with the same. She wrote, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you (sic)."

Her next tweet read, "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty (sic)."

Have a look at both the tweets here:

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram 🥰 Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

The hacker shared a memes about Pooja's fellow actresses using her account. One amongst those was a collage of photos from Samantha's Majili along with which the hacker had written, "I don't find her pretty at all." Check out her story:

Image Source : INSTA Screengrab of Pooja's Insta story

On the professional front, Pooja was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo. She has a number of projects coming up including--‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ with Akhil Akkineni and one with Prabhas which has been tentatively called Jaan.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage