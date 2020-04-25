Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi starts conversational series for fans amid lockdown

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has found an interesting way of engaging with fans during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a series started by the actor on his Facebook page, Pankaj narrates slice-of-life stories from his own experiences that changed his perspective of life. He talks about memories of his growing-up years.

In one of the stories he narrated, the actor spoke about how the train and its sounds evokes in him bittersweet childhood memories. "I didn't start it with a script in mind. It's a conversational series where I talk to my fans about the things that matter to me. It's more often than not the simple things in life that we end up caring for the most," said Pankaj.

"Locked down at home, waiting for these tough times to pass should remind people where their priorities lie," he added.

The quarantine time has brought out the writer in Pankaj Trip[athi. Due to the unexpected break from work owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the actor has turned into a writer since he is stuck at home. "Actors are often closely associated with writing, even in the projects that they are just acting in. As artistes, we communicate to the audience what the writer is trying to tell through his body language, his ability to emote on screen," said Pankaj.

"Writing is a creative extension of me and I am not doing it with the motive of writing a screenplay really. I started with penning down my thoughts for the sake of keeping my skills sharpened. Writing and acting are interconnected for me. I am writing to fulfil my own creative quest. Let me see how the finished product turns out and if it is my satisfaction, I will figure what I want to do with it," he added.

As for films, he has projects like "Ludo" and "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" in his kitty.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage