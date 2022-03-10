'My whole heart': Ananya Panday shares aww-dorable photos with sister Rysa on her 18th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Ananya Panday shares adorable photos with Rysa

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on Thursday showered her love on her little sister Rysa as she turned 18. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared a picture of Rysa cutting the birthday cake and flaunting her gorgeous smile. The Gehraiyaan actress wrote, "Love you more than a pizza."

Later, Ananya Panday also shared cute memories with Rysa on Instagram and said, "Happy 18th birthday chuhiyaaa... my whole heart." The pictures showed the two sisters getting goofy with each other.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Rysa Panday

Ananya Panday's best friend Shanaya Kapoor also wished Rysa on her 18th birthday. The soon-to-be actress shared a photo of the birthday girl and said, "Happy Birthday my rysu. Love u!"

Image Source : INSTA/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor Instagram story

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday made her big Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year 2". In just two years, the 22-year-old has been one of the most talked-about personalities in the industry and has garnered a fan following of over 421.4K followers on Twitter and 21.6 million on Instagram. She was last seen in Dharma Productions' film Gehraiyaan and managed to impress the fans with her role.

Ananya Panday has an interesting line-up with Vijay Deverakonda starrer "Liger" all set to release on August 25, 2022.