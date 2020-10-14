Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUNJABIWORLDCINEMA Mehndi actor Faraaz Khan on life support, Pooja Bhatt asks fans for monetary contributions

Another upsetting news of the year as Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan who has been a part of films like Fareb, Mehndi and others is critical and is hospitalized in Bengaluru hospital. The actor was rushed to the hospital following a chest infection on October 8 and is now in the ICU. His brother ad actor Fahmaan Khan sought financial help through a fundraising platform and also shared that Faraaz has also been diagnosed with brain infection and they need ₹ 25 lakh for treatment. Not just him, actress Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a fund-raiser link that also speaks about how the infection in his brain spread to his lungs and leading to pneumonia.

Fahmaan Khan, in an interview with ETimes recently said, "Bhai has been on ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50 % chances of his survival."

Till Wednesday afternoon, over ₹ 2.2 lakh were raised on the platform from 54 donors. Coming back to Pooja, she took to the micro-blogging website and tweeted, "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well."

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

A part of the note shared by the actor's family read, "My dear brother, a cherished friend and a loved artist lies on the brink of life today. Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs."

Further, it said, "The doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care. This will cost us around ₹ 25 lakhs. It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakhs is a huge amount to be arranged. We have a simple life and earn our living with our job and enjoy spending the weekends with our family."

On the professional front, Faraaz has worked in projects like Fareb, Prithvi, Mehndi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri, and Chand Bujh Gaya. Not just films, he has even been a part of TV shows such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.

